A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo said the APC which is was the second defendant in the suit had failed to challenge the case of the plaintiff, noting that it instead focused on the competence of the plaintiff case and not on the substantive suit.

The court also sacked 17 members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for their defection to the APC.

The court said their defection was contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amende).

Details Shortly…

