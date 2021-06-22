An FCT High Court has sentenced a former member of the House of Representatives and chairman of the Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Subsidy, Hon. Farouk Lawan, to seven years imprisonment.

Lawan was accused of demanding $3 million bribe from billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, in order to remove his firms from the list of companies indicted for oil subsidy fraud by the House Committee.

Lawan represented Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2015.

Details Later…