A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to go ahead with the Saturday’s ward congress in Imo State pending the hearing of a suit brought before it by Okey Anyikwa.

Justice Valentine Oriji threatened to invalidate the outcome of ward congresses if the party disregards the position of the court.

The judge had after Friday’s proceeding, ordered that all action regarding the APC congresses in the state should be stayed, pending the hearing of the application by Anyikwa slated for August 10.