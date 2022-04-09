Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday struck out eight out if the 15-count charge preferred by the federal government against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako struck out the eight counts while ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader challenging the validity of the 15-count amended charge preferred against him by the federal government.

“In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and come to the conclusion that counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense against the defendant.

“’Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations which the defendant has to answer. The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those counts,” Justice Nyako ordered.

During the trial yesterday, Justice Nyako barred journalists from covering the ongoing trial of the detained IPOB leader.

The court is billed to rule on an application Kanu filed to quash the 15-count treasonable felony charge the federal government preferred against him.

Security operatives including the police and DSS blocked all access routes to the high court premises. Though accredited journalists were allowed to enter the press centre situated in the court’s basement, they were denied entry into the courtroom.

A security operative who pleaded anonymity said the order came from the trial judge, whom he said based her decision on the new practice directions the court issued on Thursday.

“As you can see, we have the list of all the journalists here. We did not block anyone on the list from entering the court premises,” he said.