A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed March 28, 2022 for ruling on the bail application filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Abba Kyari, and others.

Kyari and others are standing criminal trial before the court over allegation of dealing in illicit drugs.

They were charged before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug dealings.

Last week, the court ordered that they should be remanded in custody after they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The accused filed application for bail and was earlier fixed for this Monday for hearing.

After the application was argued, the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, ordered them to be remanded in NDLEA custody and fixed the case for March 28 for ruling on the bail application.

