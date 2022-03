Justice Bello Kawu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, on Friday, vacated the order stopping the March 26 All Progressives Congress APC national convention.

The court had earlier issued an order asking the party to halt the planned national convention.

A member of the party, Hon Salisu Umaru, dragged the party to court, seeking to stop the convention.

Details Later…

