Exactly a week after his discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos over corrupt charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Nwaoboshi was reportedly having a running battle with Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, a development that might have pushed the lawmaker out of the PDP.

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling party at the State House in Abuja by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central, on Friday.

Consequently, President Buhari has welcomed Senator Nwaoboshi to the APC fold, saying “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said the Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

He added that the Senator was warmly welcomed by party members present at the Aso Rock Villa.