Earl Simmons, the rapper popularly known as DMX, has died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, one week after suffering a heart attack.

He was 50 year-old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement.