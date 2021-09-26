Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated their Mali counterpart 70-59 to retain the AfroBasket 2021 title for the third consecutive time in the final match decided at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

With the win, D’Tigress have now lifted the Women’s Afrobasket title for the third consecutive time.

Nigeria won the first quarter 22-11 before going on to fall 13-9 in the second quarter.

The girls however came out smoking in the third quarter with a 28-14 win.

Mali raised their game in the final quarter, winning 21-11 but the win counted for nothing as the D’Tigress came top at the end of the match.

Victoria Macaulay was the top performer for the Nigerian girls with 15 points.

Mali beat Nigeria on the two-points shots, making the basket in 49 per cent of their efforts against Nigeria’s 36 per cent.

However, Nigeria were more successful in three-points shots, making the basket in 41 per cent against Mali’s 9 per cent.