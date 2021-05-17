The immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sources at the anti-graft agency disclosed that the former governor is currently being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi district of Abuja.

Ahmed was said to have arrived the EFCC headquarters at about 10am on Monday, May 17, 2021, in response to the invitation extended to him by the anti-graft agency.

The sources stated that the former governor was drilled for over seven hours, where he has been making useful statements.

Though details of the case is still sketchy as at press time, the sources further disclosed that it was not unconnected with how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara State government during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019, and including his tenure as commissioner for finance under the administration of a former governor of the state, Bukola Saraki.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the former governor responded to the commission’s invitation but declined further comment.