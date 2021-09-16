The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped at a public event in Abuja on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Bawa was giving a speech at the National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, when the incident happened.

He suddenly collapsed and was assisted by other guests, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami.

He was then rushed out of the hall for medical attention.

Moments later, the MC at the event announced that Bawa’s condition was stable.

Details Later…