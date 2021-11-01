Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, a.k.a Obi Cubana, is currently being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This follows his honouring of the invitation extended to him by the EFCC over some issues bothering on alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

The EFCC sources said the Anambra-born tycoon who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi District, Abuja at about noon on Monday November 1, 2021, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Commission as at the press time.

The sources also said allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time but they border on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.