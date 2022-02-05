After a minor fire incident that knocked off electricity generation from Africa’s largest gas-fired power plant in Egbin, Lagos State, normal power generation has now resumed.

Group Managing Director of Sahara Power, owners of the Egbin Power Plant, Mr Kola Adesina, disclosed LEADERSHIP exclusively that as at this Saturday, a unit of the plant with installed 220 megawatts has commenced operation.

“The plant is not completely out of operation as erroneously reported. We only shut down as a safety measure but as I speak with you, one unit is back on stream generating 220mw. We understand the impact on the national economy, though it is a sequence but we have mobilised resources to ensure we continue to energise the economy,” Adeshina said.

He further said that before the end of the day, another unit will be up to raise generation from the plant to 440mw.

Adeshina guaranteed that with the level of efforts in place, the plant will be adding 660mw before the weekend runs out.

He cautioned against sending wrong signal of blackouts resulting from the fire incident, explaining that it was not a crippling inferno and that the management understand the critical input of the plant in stabilising electricity supply in the country.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that Egbin Power Plc, Africa’s largest gas-fired power plant located in Ikprodu, Lagos State, has been temporarily shut down.

The plant management reported that a fire incident occurred at the facility on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at around 4.20pm.

The management in a statement to its stakeholders and the general public had said that the fire outbreak was successfully contained by a team of its firefighters in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company at Egbin.

It also pointed out that it has set out a process in motion to determine the cause of the fire incident as it has temporarily suspended its operations in line with the plant’s safety procedures.

According to the statement, ‘’The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.

“The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.

‘’Egbin has since activated its emergency response mechanism to determine the cause of the incident, while operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended in line with the plant’s safety procedures. Egbin is also working with the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Ministry of Power and other stakeholders to review the incident.

‘’The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.

“As the foremost power plant in the nation, Egbin remains committed to providing power innovatively and responsibly in compliance with good health, safety and environmental standards.’’

Sahara Group, the owners of the plant, has invested over $1billion in its value chain and was perfecting an investment plan of another $2billion.

This include $1.8 billion for Egbin Power 2 and overhaul of the existing plant as well $200 million for a housing estate .

The plant, the biggest in Sub-Sahara Africa with a capacity of 1,320mw was generating 400mw when Saharah made the purchase but today the generation has surged above 800mw. At some points the plant generated 1,100mw and had been doing an average of 1,000mw.