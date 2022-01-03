Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, is dead.

Tofa was late MKO Abiola’s major challenger in the controversial June 12, 1993 presidential election, annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

According to family sources, he died in the early hours of Monday after an illness.

Confirming his death, one of the deceased’s relations, Alhaji Muhammad, said “Alhaji Bashir Tofa died after being admitted in hospital for sometime.”

Details Later…

