The Emir of Jama’are in Bauchi state, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu, Wabi III, is dead.

The Emir’s death was announced by his biological son, Alhaji Hassan Samir Ahmad Wabi (Chigarin Jama’are) on Sunday morning.

According to the Chigarin Jama’are, the monarch passed away in wee hours of Sunday.

Late Emir Muhammadu was one of the oldest traditional rulers in the State having spent about than 51 years on the throne.

Details Later…

