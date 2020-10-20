By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

There is heavy traffic gridlock especially within Port Harcourt GRA and Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road as thousands of youths have taken over major roads in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, calling for an end to Police brutality as well as declaring their support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths, who came from all the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, converged in front of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, carrying placards and banners with different inscriptions, marched through major roads and streets in the state capital.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read; “We Say No To SARS, We Stand With President Buhari”, “We Say Yes To Victims Support Fund, We Say Yes To President Buhari”.

Some of the inscriptions on the banners read; “We Will Not Build A Peaceful Nigeria By Following A Negative Path”, “Dialogue Is The Most Effective Way Of Resolving Conflict.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations, one of the groups involved in the #EndSARS protests in the state, has distanced itself from the ongoing protest.

The group’s spokesman, Enefaa Georgewill said: “Our attention has been drawn to a planned protest that will takeoff from the Port Harcourt Polo Club. We wish to distance the #EndSARS protest organizers from that. This is to allow security agencies know how to handle any situation that arises.

Details later…