The tussle for the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has swung in favour of Jude Okeke.

A special panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu, on Wednesday, struck out the motion filed by a former APGA factional chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, seeking to appeal against the judgment of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Imo State High Court which declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji APGA governorship candidate for Anambra and Jude Okeke as APGA chairman.

The Court of Appeal in its ruling striking out the motion, upheld the argument of counsel to Chief Jude Okeke that the motion is an abuse of the court process and must be struck out. The court, thereafter, awarded a cost of N50,000:00 in favour of Okeke.

Furthermore, the attempt by Chief Victor Oye to appeal against the same judgment was also stalled as his lawyers failed to compile the records of the High Court to the appellate court.

The High Court had a week ago granted Victor Oye leave to appeal against the judgment.

Again Okeke withdrew the motion seeking to appeal against the controversial judgment of the Awka High Court citing the validity, efficacy, and comprehensiveness of the Owerri High Court judgment.

However, after Okeke had withdrawn the motion, Chief Victor Oye filed a counter affidavit against the motion which had already been withdrawn.

Based on the voluntary withdrawal of the motion, the court dismissed the appeal and the judgment would be eventually set aside at the appropriate time and forum.

From the events at the Appeal Court, Chief Okeke has swung back to be the favourite to eventually emerge victorious as there is for now no return date for any appeal against the judgment of Owerri High Court which upheld him as chairman of APGA and Hon. Umeoji as the governorship candidate of the party.

Reacting, APGA governorship candidate, Umeoji described developments from the Appeal Court as victory for Anambra people and their determination to have him elected as the next governor of the state.

Umeoji said all preparations have been concluded for the official launch of his governorship campaign called Operation Take The Campaign to the People (Door To Door) which he said will give APGA landslide victory.