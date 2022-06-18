The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has shut down the popular Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu led by the fiery Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The Diocese’s decision was not unconnected to Mbaka’s dabbling into politics particularly his recent attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, on Thursday.

Recall that the Enugu Diocese had immediately condemned and dissociated itself from what it called inflammatory political utterances by the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Mbaka.

I Did Not Mean To Malign Obi, Says Father Mbaka

The Diocese described the outburst of Mbaka against Obi as unbecoming and divisive.

A statement titled, ‘Disclaimer; Re: Inflammatory Political Utterances By Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka,’ jointly signed by Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, Chancellor/Secretary; Very Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Aguigwo, Vicar General; and Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, on Thursday, warned Mbaka to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity.

