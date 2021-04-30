Enyimba of Aba have been drawn against Egypt’s Pyramids in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup (CAFCC).

The draw which was conducted on Friday afternoon pitched Enyimba with last year’s finalist FC Pyramids of Egypt.

Pyramids lost 1-0 in last year final to RS Berkane Of Morocco.

Enyimba will travel to Egypt for the first leg on 16th of May before hosting the return leg in Aba on 23rd of May.

Full fixtures

Cs Sfaxien V JS Kabyle

Orlando pirates v Raja Casablanca

ASC Jaaraf v Cotton Sport

Enyimba v FC Pyramid.