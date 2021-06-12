Christian Eriksen collapsed and received CPR on the pitch as Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

Advertisements





Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.