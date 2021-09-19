A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from May 5, 2005 to March 26, 2007, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, is dead.

Aged 64, Mailafia died after a brief illness at an undisclosed Abuja medical facility.

A family member, Mr. Mike Kalla, in Jos, Plateau State, and associate, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who is the chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), both confirmed Mailafia’s death on Sunday morning to LEADERSHIP.

Born on December 24, 1956 in Randa village, Sanga local government area of Kaduna State, Mailafia was a popular development economist, international polymath, and Nigerian central banker.

Details Later….