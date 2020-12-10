Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has collapsed in court during his trial.

The former pension boss collapsed after his counsel, Anayo Adibe, made submissions before the court.

Maina is standing trial over allegation of fraud befoee Justice Okon Abang of the court.

He collapsed while his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him get record of the proceedings of the court to prepare for the no case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.

The case was adjourned abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss attend to him.