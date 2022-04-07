Former President Goodluck Jonathan was yesterday involved in a ghastly motor accident in Abuja, which claimed the lives of his aides, two police officers attached to him.

The incident happened when the ECOWAS special envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to his residence in Abuja.

One of Jonathan’s aides, who did not want his name in print, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, saying the former president was “fine and okay.”

Also confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, said two other aides of the former president were undergoing treatment also at the National Hospital, Abuja, after sustaining various degrees of injury.

The FRSC also said the former president was not injured, as the car he was in was not part of the ones that crashed.

After the incident, Jonathan was later spotted at the National Hospital where he went to ensure proper care for both the dead and the injured.

He expressed sadness over the death of two police officers attached to him.

A statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ikechukwu Eze, noted that the former president described the incident as painful and heart-rending, adding that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

The statement made available to LEADERSHIP last night reads: “Dr. Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

“Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car carrying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

“The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command. Dr. Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss” the statement noted.

Reacting to reports of the former president’s involvement in an accident, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar thanked God for sparing the life of Jonathan during the auto crash.

In a tweet, the PDP presidential aspirant wrote: “This story comes across with a rude shock. We thank God for sparing the life of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“But it is heart wrenching that he lost two of his aides to the auto accident. I console the immediate families of the deceased as well as President Jonathan. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.”