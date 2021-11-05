Five persons have been feared dead on Friday evening as a section of the popular Kubwa ultra modern market in Abuja was engulfed by fire reportedly caused by an explosion.

The identities of the deceased were unknown, as an emergency services personnel at the scene said at least two others sustained various degrees of injuries from the explosion.

The actual cause of the fire which started minutes before 8pm could not be immediately ascertained, as traders said it was as a result of explosion from adulterated kerosene.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said that the explosion led to a fire outbreak at a shop near the main market.

He explained that the incident caused pandemonium within the area as people ran helter skelter for their safety.

“The cause of the fire is not clear, people are still wondering the real cause of the explosion. Some are saying that it was from an adulterated kerosene, while others are saying that it may be gas explosion,” he said.

A lady, by name Agnes said that her husband drove through the road linking the market, “it was God that saved my husband, my midnight prayers are paying off oh.”