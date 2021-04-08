ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The family of five kidnapped along Ajowa-Ayere-Kabba road by some unknown gunmen has been freed by their captors.

Mr. Olisa Ibrahim, his wife and their three children were abducted while returning to their base in Abuja after the Easter break.

They had left their hometown of Ajowa Akoko to return Abuja when they were kidnapped on their way.

Their abductors had demanded N10million ransom but LEADERSHIP could not confirm whether the ransom was paid or not before their release.

While recounting their ordeals, the victims said that the abductors also requested cooked delicious meals, wine, suya, among other edibles as part of conditions for their release.

Details later….