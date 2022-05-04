Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Govenrors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, formally declared his intention to contest for the office of the President in the 2023 elections.

Fayemi also vowed to run a decent presidential campaign just as he said he would retool the armed forces and build on the infrastructural successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Fayemi stated these while declaring for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential aspirant, who declared his patriotism, added that his aspiration was premised on fostering trust and building bridges to carry Nigeria into a new dawn.

He said, “I will, in the course, adhere to the highest standards of decorum and respect. No malice or ill-will to anyone.”

He further promised to pursue decentralisation for a better governance.

Dignitaries at the event include a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ameh Ebute; former Ekiti State deputy governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; members of the federal and state Assemblies, and many traditional rulers.

Details Later…