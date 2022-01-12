The Federal Government of Nigeria has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

The decision was revealed by the chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on Wednesday.

In a statement in Abuja, Kashifu noted the approval was given following a memo written to President Buhari by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation,” he said.

Recall that Twitter was suspended in June, 2021, days after Buhari’s tweet was deleted by the microblogging platform.

