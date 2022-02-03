The federal government has disclosed that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism, especially those backing Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

It also said 45 suspects have been arrested and will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

On terrorism financing, the federal government noted that NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries between 2020 and 2021.

It also said that 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 Bureaux de Change operators, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators, have been unmasked.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said the organisation returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country.

Also, Mohammed said from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3,909,707,678,112.43 in VAT and N3,737,918,335,785.82 in Withholding Tax due to the government.

He said NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.

