FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) electoral process as they begin a comprehensive assessment of the leadership crisis engulfing Nigerian football.

The directive was contained in a letter dated 7 September 2026 and signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, addressed to NFF Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme.

FIFA and CAF said they were reviewing the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications of recent developments within the NFF, following notifications concerning the resignation of the NFF President, members of the Executive Committee and the General Secretary.

The two governing bodies stressed that they had not reached any conclusions on the issues under review and had not taken any decision on possible next steps.

“FIFA and CAF request that the ongoing electoral process be suspended and that no further steps or decisions be taken in connection to that process until further notice,” the letter stated.

According to the international bodies, the suspension is intended to preserve the status quo while they complete their assessment and consult relevant stakeholders.

FIFA and CAF also appointed Ikpeme as the primary point of contact between the NFF, FIFA and CAF until further notice.

The latest development follows a meeting held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on 1 September involving FIFA, CAF, the NFF administration and representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria, where the crisis was discussed.

As part of their investigation, FIFA and CAF disclosed plans to undertake a joint assessment mission to Abuja at the earliest possible opportunity.

The mission will involve meetings with representatives of the NFF administration, NFF members, electoral bodies and the Federal Government, including the National Sports Commission (NSC).

FIFA and CAF said the mission would enable them to establish the facts surrounding the recent developments, hear the positions of the various stakeholders and determine whether any issues require further consideration under the applicable FIFA, CAF and NFF statutes and regulations.

They added that, after completing the assessment, they would decide whether recommendations or proposals should be submitted to the competent decision-making bodies of FIFA and CAF.

The bodies, however, cautioned stakeholders against making assumptions about possible sanctions or other actions, stressing that “the outcome of the assessment remains open.”

The directive effectively puts the NFF electoral timetable on hold and opens a new phase of international scrutiny of the crisis threatening the leadership structure of Nigerian football.