At last Nigerians will heave a sigh of relief after a long wait as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it will resume visa services for Nigerians, which is a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the Arab country and Nigeria.

According to the UAE authorities, the resumption was effective from March 4, 2024, which is said to be the outcome of fruitful discussions between Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan.

This was disclosed via a statement posted on X by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

Recall that the Arab country had imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians following developments it was not comfortable with. Before the ban, Dubai in the UAE was the tourist destination of Nigerians of all walks of life as many Nigerians owned a lot of property and businesses in Dubai.

However, the statement that contained the announcement highlighted mutual commitment to stronger diplomatic relations.

Part of the statement read: “The government of Nigeria and the government of the United Arab Emirates are delighted to announce a pivotal development in our diplomatic relations: the resumption of visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to visit the UAE, commencing on 4th March 2024,” the document reads in part.

“This agreement is the culmination of extensive dialogues between the two nations, highlighting a shared vision for enhanced cooperation and mutual growth.

“To facilitate a smooth visa application journey for Nigerians, the UAE has introduced an innovative document verification process.”

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Saleem Saeed Al-Shamsi, also noted that on the new system, “Nigerian applicants for UAE visas are required to first obtain a Document Verification Number by visiting the dedicated online platform.

“This initiative aims to expedite the application process, ensuring efficiency and integrity. Applicants are advised to follow the new guidelines closely, applying through designated travel agents and completing the process at the UAE Embassy in Abuja or Lagos.

“This visa service resumption is more than a procedural update; it’s a testament to the evolving relationship between Nigeria and the UAE. By easing travel restrictions, both countries anticipate a surge in tourism, business exchanges, and cultural sharing, laying the groundwork for a robust partnership.

“The emphasis on a streamlined, transparent application process reflects a mutual desire for accessibility and trust, setting a positive precedent for future diplomatic endeavours.

“As the doors open for Nigerian visitors to the UAE, the broader implications for international relations, economic collaborations, and cultural exchanges are profound.

“This initiative not only facilitates personal and professional travel but also symbolizes a step towards deeper understanding and cooperation between two dynamic societies. As both nations embark on this renewed journey, the potential for shared prosperity and mutual respect is boundless, heralding a new era in Nigeria-UAE relations,” he stated.