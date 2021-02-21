By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

For allegedly leading unauthorized entry into a sealed property and unleash of mayhem, former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by the operatives of the Police command.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen Okorocha had on Sunday unsealed one of the properties linked to him, the Royal Palm Estate located around Akachi towers, which consists of blocks of flats fully completed and furnished.

The State Government had sealed the property while Okorocha was alleged to have unsealed it in company of his loyalists.

Shortly after that, Special Adviser to governor Uzodimma on Special Duties, Hon Chinasa Nwaneri arrived the scene with security operatives to reseal the property and a fight ensued.

Information Commissioner, Hon Declan Emelumba, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP via a telephone call.

He said “Yes, normalcy has been restored. Come to the Police command and see Okorocha. He has been arrested for unlawful entry and breakdown of law and order”.

Okorocha was alleged to have led loyalists to unseal a property linked to him, the Royal Palm Estate located around Akachi towers, which consists of blocks of flats fully completed and furnished.

The State Government had sealed the property while Okorocha was alleged to have unsealed it in company of his loyalists.