There is no quantifying the multidimensional benefits of local production of wheat sufficient for the nation’s domestic market. From creation of jobs (direct and indirect) to conserving billions of dollars in foreign exchange and empowering the economy to also produce for export, intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in ensuring that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in Wheat production, is yet again another buffer for the nation’s economy.

The new strategy seeks to reduce wheat importation by 60 per cent in two years and ultimately eliminate its importation or reduce it to an insignificant contributor to the country’s total food import bill. It is the first major wet season Wheat production in Nigeria with about 700 hectares put under cultivation in Kwall, Kassa, Jol, Kafi Abu and Sop in Jos, Plateau State.

At an elaborate event to mark the flagging off ceremony for the Nigerian Brown Revolution, a CBN wheat value chain intervention in Kwall, Jos, Plateau State last week, the CBN said its intervention in the wheat value chain is to address the impact of importation of the product on foreign exchange and in line with its mandate by ensuring availability of high yield seeds and pursue strategic collaboration with key stakeholders in the wheat value chain.

The CBN is targeting to conserve about $2 billion in foreign exchange with the funding of commercial wheat farming in 15 States of the federation through its intervention under the largely successful Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the apex bank.

Over 150,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the new intervention in the wheat value chain through cultivation of 180,000 hectares of land in the 15 states.

According to reports, Nigeria currently spends about $2 billion annually importing Wheat to meet the local demand of 5.2 million metric tonnes. Nigeria’s local production is still about one per cent as at today. Wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. Issues leading to low local production include low yields, poor irrigation facilities, lack of ready market for product and lack of sufficient high yield seed varieties.

“In order to change the situation and leverage domestic production to bridge the demand-supply gap in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to add wheat to the list of focal commodities to be supported under the Bank’s agricultural intervention programmes,” the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said.

The new effort to increase local production of Wheat and the expected gains is one that has added to the brag list of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. As it stands, the administration is not going to let its guards down until the targets of the new frontiers in Wheat production are met. For the president, the focus is to achieve zero importation of wheat before leaving office in 2023. That is an ambitious desire that can only be achieved if efforts are doubled or even tripled.

President Buhari who now commends the CBN for its various development finance projects to put the nation’s economy on a growth pedestal, came to the flagging off of the ‘Brown Revolution’ with the assurance that his government will work with all stakeholders to ensure this objective is achieved in the most impactful way for the Nigerian economy.

He told the audience at Kwall that his government is committed to the support for the agricultural sector to ensure sustainability of food security efforts, contribute to foreign reserve accretion and ultimately support the growth of the Nigerian Economy. He also encouraged the private sector to key into agricultural financing initiatives provided by the CBN and other government agencies.

The national president of Wheat farmers association of Nigeria, Salim Saleh Muhammad said “I have been eager to see this day when we will be recognised not only in Nigeria but the world over as massive wheat producers. “We cannot express our satisfaction and feeling this moment.”

Muhammad said with the launching of the ‘Brown Revolution’ Nigeria is on the path to reducing Wheat import by 60 per cent. Wheat is usually grown during Harmattan. With the intervention of the CBN, Wheat would now be farmed in wet and dry season. “The CBN has proved beyond reasonable doubt that we can grow Wheat in Nigeria, reduce the import bill and even become exporters of Wheat to other nations because we have the potentials including the land and human resources and CBN has come in to make sure we reduce Wheat import bill in Nigeria,” he stated.

Mr Muhammad said Wheat production by next season will be in higher tonnage. “The real revolution will start by next season. We will see Wheat all over Nigeria.” Currently, Wheat is being produced in 16 states of the federation. The design is to expand the scope by the next farming season to increase the number of Wheat producing states to 26. For the Wheat farmers, the CBN has demonstrated that it is determined to increase the volume of Wheat production in Nigeria, a move they said would be supported to ensure that there is enough to feed local demand for the product.

Nigeria currently spends about $2 billion annually importing 5.2 million metric tonnes of wheat to meet local demands. Nigeria’s local production is still about 1% of the local demand. Wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. Issues leading to low local production include low yields, poor irrigation facilities, lack of ready market for product and lack of sufficient high yield seed varieties.

The assurance of the CBN is to ensure that the scenario is changed to make Nigeria self-sufficient in Wheat with a focus on conserving forex. A roadmap has already been developed, which include the land size, the farmers to participate in the programme, the imputes needed to complement the programme and the cost implication that is involved. At the initial stage, the farmers would cultivate 600,000 hectares of land. In the dry season, 180,000 hectares of land would be engaged for production seed multiplication and grace production. For a start, the target is to produce about one million metric tonnes of Wheat. “This is an opening for the association. Initially our major challenge was the seed. Now the CBN has addressed that. By next season, it’s going to be something different.

According to Emefiele, the short-term implication of this is the addition of about 2,000 metric tonnes of seeds to national seed stock. He said the country can now potentially add 750,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the nation’s output annually through rain-fed wheat cultivation in Plateau, Mambila Plateau and Obudu Plateau.

The CBN has already added about 20,000 metric tonnes of high yielding wheat seed variety to the stock of national seed supply, trained over 100 senior extension service officers on new technologies for wheat cultivation and designed a strategy for self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Despite that achievement, the apex bank is assuring of its determination not to rest on its oars as it continues to work with relevant partners, including Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), to expand the frontiers of wheat production in Nigeria to areas like northern Oyo, Kogi and Kwara states, Emefiele said.

Like the national chairman of wheat farmers association of Nigeria, many industry participants have said the flag-off of the ‘Brown Revolution’ is iconic because it will help Nigeria to be self-sufficient in wheat production and also produce for export.

Lawrence Haruna, a Wheat farmer has also appealed to the financial institutions approved for the programme by the CBN to shun delay and proactively release funds for the wet season farming to meet the ultimate target of the new intervention.

Mr Emefiele also said N788.035 billion has been disbursed to about 4 million farmers through 23 participating financial institutions under its ABP. So far, 4.796 million hectares of farmlands have been cultivated under the programme covering 21 commodities. The conviction is that rainfed wheat production is possible in Nigeria. He said Nigeria farmers can get between 5-8 tonnes per hectare.

If the current plans are nurtured and allowed to meterialise, Nigeria may just be on its way to becoming one of the world’s major Wheat producers.