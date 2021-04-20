BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) have shelved their strike, which was already causing fuel queues at filling stations in Abuja.

The union had withdrawn its services, following the failure of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to negotiate the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for new working conditions for the drivers.

They also demanded the compulsory installation of safety valves in all petroleum trucks to protect the inflammable contents from spilling over in case of road mishaps.

Speaking after a meeting with the union in Abuja, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, assured them that their demands would be resolved in about a week.

“The strike was necessitated by the inability of their employers, NARTO, to increase their compensation leading to the industrial action. We were not able to resolve it last week.

“We have given commitments to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlying issues within a week and come back and have a total closure to the dispute, both in terms of government responsibility, NARTO’s and the PTD’s,” Kyari stated.

On the impasse between the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and oil marketers, Kyari stated that engagements were ongoing to make sure that payment issues between PEF and oil marketing companies are resolved.