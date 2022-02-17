The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which validated the ward and local government congresses conducted by a faction of the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

While upholding all the three appeals filed by the faction loyal to the State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the appellate court held that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

The court presided over by Justices Haruna Tsammani, B. I. Gafai and J. Amadi, therefore, set aside the decision for lack of jurisdiction.

The court also said the case was not a pre-election matter but an internal party matter.

Counsel to the Shekarau faction, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, said it was shocking that they lost in all the three appeals at the appellate court.

Jimoh told journalists that his clients will head to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement.

For his part, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice for Kano State, Barrister Lawan Musa, said,

“The judgment of the lower court has been set aside for lack of territorial jurisdiction and also because it is an intra-party affair.

”The third ground is that even the originating process that were used to file the case was wrongly done as such even the originating process was set aside. All the decisions are unanimous.”

