Seven people have been killed while many others injured in an attack by gunmen on Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi local government area of Benue State on Tuesday.

Irate youths who were not pleased with the development took to the Makurdi-Lafia road to protest on Tuesday morning, blocking the roads with the dead bodies.

A statement issued on social media by the Benue State Government said the attack was carried out by armed Fulani herdsmen who raided Abagena community that housed the IDPs camp in Makurdi.

The statement reads, “Seven dead bodies have so far been counted with many others injured after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi Local Area of Benue State.

“Governor Samuel Ortom while addressing angry youth who protested and blocked the Makurdi -Lafia Road with the dead bodies, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

“He described the attack on the IDP camp as inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable.

“The Governor who called for urgent action against the activities of militia herdsmen across the country said if the Federal Government had taken the issue of militia herders seriously, it wouldn’t have escalated to this level.

“He lamented that in the last two weeks, over seventy persons had been killed in Makurdi Local Government alone while various communities across Benue are suffering from same militia herdsmen.”