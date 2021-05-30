A member of the Nasarawa State House Assembly (NSHA) representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Hon. Ismail Danbaba, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnappers have demanded for N100million as ransom.

An eyewitness said Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, Plateau State, to attend an official function.

An eyewitness said Danbaba alighted from his vehicle to ease himself around a forest area on the Nasarawa-Jos road, when the kidnappers descended on him and whisked him away.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State.

He explained that the kidnapped lawmaker had passed Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Kaduna State when the kidnappers ambushed him and whisked him away.

Honl Omadefu, who represents Keana State constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly but yet to demand ransom.

LEADERSHIP reports that the kidnapped Member, Hon. Danbaba, was elected in 2020 on the platform of APC through a bye-election to represent Nasarawa Central State Constituency.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered that the kidnappers have called some colleagues and relations of the victim to demand for N100m ransom.