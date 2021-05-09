ADVERTISEMENT

BY OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

At least five persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State on Sunday night during an attack on a vigilante office.

The office and vehicles belonging to the vigilante group in the area were burnt down.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident but said he had not been briefed on the number of casualties.

“Yes, there was an attack on Ozubulu around 7pm but not the police station but vigilante office by the hoodlums

“They came in Sienna vehicles, motorcycles and attacked the office of the vigilantes. Security operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored,” Tochukwu said.