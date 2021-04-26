ADVERTISEMENT

By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Imo

Five officers of the Nigerian Police Force have been gunned down in a fresh attack on the Okigwe South Area Command headquarters in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State on Monday night.

This is even as one policeman is yet to be accounted for.

Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

Ikeokwu, however, said the police station was not razed contrary to claims on social media.

“I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South Area Command Hqrs by yet-to-be identified gunmen, five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for. The building not razed. Please,” the PPRO said.