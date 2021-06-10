President Muhammadu Buhari said he has ordered security operatives to be ruthless on the bandits ravaging the North-West, adding that Nigerians will begin to see the difference in a few weeks time.

He said the bandits too will be treated in the language that they understand.

The president, who stated this in an exclusive interview on Arise News TV on Thursday, said he couldn’t allow the crisis in the region to fester because it was depriving farmers from going to their farms which will ultimately lead to hunger in the country.

He noted that the government would be unable to control the people if a hunger crisis happens.

He said, “Killing each others’ cattles and burning their villages. As I said we are going to treat them in the language they understand. I have given the police and military power to be ruthless. And you watch it in a few weeks time they will be different.

“Because we told them, if you keep people away from the farms we are going to starve and the government cannot control the public. If we allow hunger to permeate the whole society, the government will be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble. We are already in enough trouble. So we warn them. Sooner than later you will see the difference.”

On appointing more Northerners in his security team, Buhari said the appointees earned their positions.

He said, “Look at the military people who have been there for 18 or even 10 years trained in Zaria or Abeokuta. They came through the ranks and because they served under circumstances, the crisis and everything and they gradually rose to the status and you think you will just pick somebody just to balance up?

“These positions have to be earned. There are people who have been there for 10 to 15 years. If you don’t join, you are not forced to join. But when you join, you go through the rigmarole, you go through the problem and you learn by this system.”