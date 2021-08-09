The national chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that he will not resign his position.

Prince Secondus in a terse statement from his media office on Monday afternoon, said nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and the people he called “tiny minority” calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense and why he should resign.

The statement signed by the special adviser (media) to Secondus, Ike Abonyi, quoted the embattled national chairman as saying that he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.