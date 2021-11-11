Odion Ighalo has arrived Super Eagles’ camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in Morocco.

Super Eagles’ coordinator, Patrick Pascal, confirmed the Ighalo’s arrival while speaking on Sports Orbit on the LEADERSHIP Podcast from the team’s camp in Tangier in Morocco.

He said the former Manchester United forward joined the rest of the squad Thursday’s afternoon before their evening training session at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco.

Recall that 32-year-old Ighalo had announced his retirement immediately after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he won the highest goal scorer with five goals.