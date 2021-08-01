The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of the head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations of allegations against him.

Force PRO, who stated this on Sunday morning, said the IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission (PSC), dated July 31, 2021, said the recommendation for the suspension of the officer, was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Kyari without interference.

He said the suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four senior police officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

Mba also said the SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Kyari by the US government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force leadership on the matter.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the rule of law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.