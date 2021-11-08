The Speaker, lmo State House of Assembly, Hon. Paul Emeziem, has been impeached by 19 members of the House and replaced with Hon. Kennedy Ibe of Obowo constituency.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Ọrụ East state constituency, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri.

The impeached Speaker, Hon. Emeziem, was accused of desecration of the House among other impeachable offences levelled against him by his colleagues.

The exercise was carried out under tight security with 19 of the 27 lawmakers said to have signed the impeachment papers on Monday morning.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, besieged the chamber with his supporters and took charge of the Assembly complex and proceeded to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Emeziem

Details Later…