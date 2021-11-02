The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, has been impeached following a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 members of the House.

This is even as the six suspended members of the House were recalled after about four months of suspension for unparliamentary actions.

Speaker Paul Emeziem read out the resolutions on the floor of the House on Tuesday, when the lawmakers resumed sitting, and they were adopted.

No reason was given for the removal of the Deputy Speaker.

However, some lawmakers who pleaded anonymity alleged that the impeached Deputy Speaker was high-handed and overtly ambitious.

In a related development, the suspended six lawmakers, Hon Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West), Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma), Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Anyadike Nwosu, ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North) have been recalled.

They were suspended for “unparliamentary action” on July 8, 2021. The House will resume sitting on Thursday.