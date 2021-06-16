The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has removed 749 polling units from inappropriate places across the country.

The nation’s electoral umpire also said nine of them were removed from shrines and several others from religious houses, royal palaces, and private properties.

Speaking in Abuja at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said from the initial 119,973 polling units, the nation now has 176, 846 full-fledged polling units.

Details Later…