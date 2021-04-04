BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, have agreed to work together in their quest to find a lasting solution to the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The resolution is contained in a joint signed communique issued by Obasanjo and Gumi in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday after a meeting by both parties.

Gumi had led a delegation to Obasanjo to brief him on his peace advocacy visits to bandits in the North-west region with a view to also discuss the fate of innocent Fulanis in the South-West.

“We agree to continue to work together for solutions for the security of Nigeria and to seek others to join us as we widely circulate our joint statement.

“To this end, Sheik Gumi has extended an invitation to Chief Obasanjo to visit Kaduna with a view to continuing the discourse started today and Chief Obasanjo has graciously accepted.

“We conclude that to keep Nigeria safe and secure for all Nigerians and others living in Nigeria is a task that all well-meaning Nigerians must engage in, separately and collectively.

“Both of us resolve that we would not relent in our efforts. The delegations on both sides acceded to this statement. We agree to meet again in due course to re-examine progress and situation of security in Nigeria,” the communique said.

Details later…