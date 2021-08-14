The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has announced the suspension of its weekly sit-at-home order which started across the South-East states last week.

The spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Saturday which was made available to LEADERSHIP.

According to the statement, “The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) understands the concern being expressed by the global IPOB family on the suspension of the weekly Sit-At-Home earlier announced by the IPOB Head of Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra.

“The leadrrship sincerely appreciate the innate desire of Biafrans to sacrifice their time, resources and energy in ensuring that our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the illegal custody of the Nigerian State who criminally renditioned him from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The suspension of the Sit-At-Home by the IPOB Head of Directorate was as a result of a direct order from the leader of this great movement Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that one of the major fundamental guiding principles of IPOB is Command and Control. This simply means that all command from the Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be obeyed and implemented to the letter by the Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra.

“Bearing in mind therefore that this principle has enabled this movement to surpass even the expections of both Biafrans and Non Biafrans alike, the leadership wish to encourage Biafran to focus on the most pressing issue confronting this great family presently which is ensuring the safety of our leader while still in the illegal custody of the DSS and to secure his unconditional release from detention.”

The group stated that it observed with joy that the people of the zone embraced the civil action wholeheartedly and without any compulsion.

IPOB added that in accordance with the directive from its leader, the Sit-At-Home will now be observed on the days of Kanu’s court appearances.

“The lPOB leadership urge Biafrans worldwide to take note of the next court appearance of our leader which is the 21st of October 2021′.

“If however we have any reason or directive from the IPOB hightest command that require us to reactivate the suspended Weekly Sit-At-Home, the leadership will not hesitate to lift the suspension and contniue with the our civil action.

“The leadership once more appreciate all Biafrans and our friends and sympathizers who faithfully observed the Monday August 9 Sit-At-Home which was a huge success throughout Biafra land. May God continue to bless and uphold all those commited to our struggle.

“We consider Biafra restoration as a sacrosant call to duty above all else. Any other information regarding Sit-At-Home in Biafraland not emanating from IPOB through our main channels of information dissemination should be disregarded,” Powerful added.