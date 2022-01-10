National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has confirmed his to intention to contest the office of the president in 2023.

Tinubu also disclosed that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, contesting the presidency is a life-long ambition.

Tinubu said he has the capacity to turn things around in the country .

