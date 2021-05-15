BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the registration deadline for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) by two weeks.

LEADERSHIP reports that the initial deadline was scheduled to end on Saturday, May 15, 2020.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this on Saturday while briefing journalists after a two-day meeting with stakeholders in Abuja, said the registration will now end on May 29, 2021.

The registrar also announced a new date for for mock and UTME examinations respectively.

He said, “The registration which was expected to end 15th, stakeholders have recommended and the management approved a two-week extension for registration. It will now end on May 29th 2021.

“Accordingly, 2021 mock UTME earlier scheduled to hold for 28th May 2021 will now hold on the 3rd of June 2021 while the main UTME will now hold on June 29th to July 3rd 2021.”

Recall that at the expiration of the May 15 deadline for registration, only 1.1million candidates have so far registered for the UTME as at this Saturday.

Oloyede said the approval of the new dates came following continuous complaints by prospective candidates in their attempts to generate the required codes towards setting up profile codes using their unique national identification numbers (NINs).

He added that the extension was contingent upon stakeholders’ firm commitment to deliver on their respective responsibilities.

Contrary to the Board’s projection of about two million candidates registration yearly, 1,134,424 candidates for both UTME and DE have so far been registered.

He urged prospective candidates and other users who have not received a response from 55019 to send their Tracking ID or NIN to nimc-jamb2021@nimc.gov.ng.

“However, those who had obtained their NIN through unathorised sources will have to go to NIMC office to resolve their challenges. NIMC further pledged to deploy special monitoring teams, and to sanction any NIMC agent found extorting candidates in the cause of enrolment,” he explained.

Stating some of the reasons while some candidates were finding it difficult to carry out their registration process, Oloyode said most of them were using wrong methods to generate profiles codes.

He said 80 per cent of the candidates interviewed were doing the wrong things, adding that violation of registration procedures and extortion charges above the approved registration by some of the NIMC accredited centers have also been major challenges according to their findings.

He noted that, “candidates’ non-compliance with registration requirement, using wrong format to generate profile code while sending NIN to the Board’s USSD code (55019), inputing of incomplete or wrong NIN to generate profile code and using multiple cell phone numbers to generate profile code with same NIN,” amongst others were some of the major challenges.

He lamented the extortionate charges above the approved registration fee and cost of extraneous services and deployment of incompatible computer systems by the centers.

“JAMB hereby directs CBT Centres to stop selling ePINs and flouting this directive should attract appropriate sanctions, while encouraging Digital Service Providers are encouraged to expand their facilities, including provision of redundancy links,” he said.

The board similarly reminded candidates for Direct Entry to, while procuring their ePIN, specify their category of admission, adding that, however, where a DE candidate mistakenly purchases an ePIN for UTME, the selling point is hereby directed to rectify the error by swapping the ePIN to DE at no further cost to the candidate.