The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, said candidates can check their results by simply sending ‘UTMERESULT’ to 55019, using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration.

He said the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results,” he said.

Benjamin added that the simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

The 2022 UTME began on Friday, May 6, 2022 and ended on Friday, May 13, 2022.